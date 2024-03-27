Mobereola assumes office as NIMASA DG, pledges effective communication

Dayo Mobereola, the newly appointed director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) has assumed duty.

In his maiden address, he said NIMASA under his leadership will build a purpose-driven organisation, prioritise effective communication at all levels to enhance innovation, collaboration, and synergy.

He said the Agency would also prioritise safety, security, efficiency, and environmental sustainability among others.

“We must strive to foster innovation and excellence in everything we do. The maritime industry is constantly evolving, driven by technological advancements, changing market dynamics, and evolving regulatory frameworks. As leaders in the sector, we must embrace innovation, adapt to change, and continuously seek ways to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness, and resilience of our maritime operations,” Mobereola said.

He also used the opportunity to express gratitude to President Bola AhmedTinubu, for entrusting him with the responsibility of steering the affairs of the Agency.

He thanked Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, for his guidance throughout the appointment process, and expressed readiness to work with him in achieving the objectives of the Ministry.

Earlier, Chudi Offodile, executive director of Finance and Administration, who led other management staff of NIMASA to receive the Director General, pledged the cooperation of the staff for the success of the Agency.

On March 11, 2024, Tinubu approved the appointment of Dayo Mobereola to serve as director-general of NIMASA for a renewable term of four years.

Mobereola holds a PhD and an M.Sc in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport in England and a fellow of the same institute in Nigeria.

He was the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.