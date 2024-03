Tinubu appoints Dayo Mobereola as new DG of NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dayo Mobereola to serve as the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a term of four years.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity disclosed on Tuesday March 12, 2024.

The appointment follows the exit of Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure expired on Sunday March 10, 2024.

Mobereola holds a Ph.D, and an M.Sc in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, England, and a fellow of the same institute in Nigeria.

He was the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and was also the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.

In the private sector, he was Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London.

He was also Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Limited, London.

Ngelale said that the President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience to bear in his new role.

He is also expected to achieve the mandate of NIMASA in providing world-leading standards of maritime safety administration, maritime labour regulation, marine pollution prevention and control, search and rescue, cabotage enforcement, shipping development and ship registration, in accordance with the policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the sector as ably guided by the Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy.