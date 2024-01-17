Maersk slams $150 surcharge on Nigeria-bound containers

Maersk, one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, has announced a new $150 Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on twenty equivalent units (TEU) of a container and a $300 on forty equivalent units (FEU) container heading to Nigeria from China, Japan, Taiwan, and other Asian countries.

Nigeria’s Peak Season Surcharge, which became effective on January 8, also applies to containers originating from Brunei, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and East Timor.

Read also: CMA CGM applies $150 surcharge on West, Central African cargo

The surcharge on Nigeria-bound cargo is part of an array of Maersk’s new peak season surcharges that will apply to various countries.

However, the surcharge from Vietnam to Nigeria and other West African countries will be effective on January 18 while the surcharge from Taiwan to Nigeria and other West African countries will be effective on February 2, the container carrier said.