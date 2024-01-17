CMA CGM applies $150 surcharge on West, Central African cargo

CMA CGM has announced a new Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) that became effective from January 10 until further notice.

The surcharge of $150 per TEU will be applied from Far East ports including North, Central, and South China, as well as Hong Kong SAR, North East Asia, and South East Asia to West Africa’s Central Range including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Ghana, Togo, and Equatorial Guinea.

The French carrier will also introduce a same-level PSS of $150 per TEU on January 12 for shipments from China to the West Africa North Range including Liberia, Senegal, Mauritania, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, and Sao Tome and Principe.