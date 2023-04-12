Lloyd’s Register partners ICS to invest in crew insight software

Lloyd’s Register, a maritime professional services organisation, has invested in buying 50 percent interest in work and rest hours crew compliance software solution, known as ISF Watchkeeper.

ISF Watchkeeper is the leading work and rest hours compliance software solution from IT Energy Systems and Consulting Limited.

The acquisition will result in Lloyd’s Register becoming a joint owner of ISF Watchkeeper with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). The partnership will combine the pair’s formidable compliance and industry expertise to improve crew and environmental safety standards in the maritime industry.

ISF Watchkeeper is a suite of digital solutions that helps global ship operators to plan, manage and report their crew’s rest hours compliance in accordance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

It was originally developed by ICS and IT Energy and has become the industry-leading standard software for helping shipping companies comply with seafarers’ work and rest hours.