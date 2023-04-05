Lekki Port appoints Ladoja, Rathi as directors

The Board of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) -the promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, has announced the appointments of Adesuwa Ladoja and Dineshi Rathi as executive director and non-executive director respectively, of the company with immediate effect.

The appointments were approved during the meeting held recently in Lagos.

Before now, Ladoja has served as the Legal Counsel and later as Chief Relationship Officer, overseeing the critical task of managing the company’s relationship with all its key stakeholders.

Read also: Four new deep seaports set to attract investments

Ladoja is a lawyer, notary public, qualified chartered accountant, tax consultant & company secretary.

Dinesh Rathi, who is currently the CEO of Lagos Free Zone Company, will represent the interest of Tolaram on the board. He is a leadership team member at Tolaram, a Singapore-headquartered conglomerate with major interests in Africa.

He is leading the infrastructure vertical in Nigeria which involves the development and operations of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). He has worked in Nigeria for 18 years in a variety of positions with a focus on finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing, and projects.