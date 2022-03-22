Lekki Port to receive first commercial vessel September – NPA MDMS

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has said that the Lekki Deep Seaport, which has been under construction for years, would be ready for test run in September this year after which the first commercial visit can be received at the port.

Speaking to newsmen at port site on Tuesday during the inspection visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bello-Koko said the port is located on about 90 hectare of land, supposed to have three container terminals and will be the first automated port in Nigeria that will enable speedy clearing of goods.

Bello-Koko, who noted that the commencement of Lekki Port will reduce the rate of traffic at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports, said there will be Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes that will enable faster processing of goods.

Read also: Technology will drive efficient cargo processing at Lekki Port – Ruogang

“Some of the businesses we have loss to other neighbouring West African countries due to draught limitation will be regained. There will be employment creation and increase revenue for government. It will create competition and compel other terminal operators to up their games to reduce cargo dwell time at their terminals. Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports have been operating far beyond their capacity which means that the excess cargoes that have been going there would be diverted to Lekki Port,” he explained.

On the connectivity of the port to rail line, Bello-Koko said there is already a plan and the Minister of Transportation has given the Nigerian Railway Corporation a directive to carry out a survey on the possibility of linking the port to Lagos-Ibadan railway.