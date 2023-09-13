Lekki Port is now processing transhipment cargo for neighbouring countries – NPA

As part of Nigeria’s moves towards becoming a maritime hub in the west and central African region, the newly built Lekki Deep Seaport has started processing transhipment cargo for neighbouring countries.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), disclosed this during a recent tour of the port facility by Adegboyega Oyetola, minister for the Marine and Blue Economy accompanied by the management of the NPA.

Bello-Koko disclosed that two of Nigeria’s neighbours have expressed interest in transshipping their cargo through Lekki Port, and with the renewed partnership with Nigeria Customs, the country will domesticate the World Customs Organisation’s guidelines on transhipment and other ease of doing business best practices.

He said that in furtherance of the resolve to leverage the competitive advantages of Lekki Deep Seaport in attaining maritime hub status, the number of transhipment cargo can only increase.

“Lekki Deep Seaport’s distinctive features such as full automation, drive-through scanners, and Super Post-Panamax size Ship-to-Shore Cranes among others, positions it for quick cargo and vessel turnaround which will greatly enhance the competitiveness of our exports especially agro-allied products in the international marketplace. With enhanced competitiveness comes increased demand which ultimately grows forex inflow into the country,” Bello-Koko said.

On his part, the Minister expressed his delight at the world-class facilities at the Lekki Port and pledged the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s commitment to ensuring that the opportunities for national prosperity inherent in the Lekki Deep Seaport are maximally utilised.

Just recently, the NPA procured and deployed two first-of-its-kind in Africa, Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) 80-Ton Bollard Pull Tugboats to equip Lekki Port towards providing the best marine services.

The visit to Lekki Port, which came after the new Minister of Marine & Blue Economy toured Lagos and Tin-Can Island Port Complexes, signposts the importance of the Nigerian Ports Authority in actualising President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national prosperity.