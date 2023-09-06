Lekki Port commissions new scanning facility to enhance cargo examination

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, has commissioned a new scanning facility, also known as the Non-Intrusive Inspections System, to fast-track the examination and evacuation of containers from the port.

The facility was commissioned by Dorothy Omogbehin, the Customs Area Controller of Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos Free Zone Command, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Omogbehin expressed confidence that the scanning facility would significantly optimise the inspection process and increase cargo turnaround time at the port.

Omogbehin commended Lekki Port for ensuring that the Customs personnel that will carry out the scanning were trained with the requisite skills to operate the new facility.

She also commended Lekki Port for the enormous financial investment in procuring the best-in-class facility for the port.

Earlier, Du Ruogang, managing director/CEO of Lekki Port, described the facility as another essential facility that would enhance ease of doing business, facilitate trade, prevent port congestion, boost revenue generation to the government, and improve national security.

Ruogang said the progress recorded in the operations of the container terminal at the Port and other milestones to the tremendous support received from all stakeholders including the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said that Lekki Port in collaboration with Lekki Freeport Terminal would continue to do its best to shape the future of container handling in Nigeria and beyond by bringing greater efficiency and greater capacity to the market.

He said the drive-through inspection system of the scanning facility adopts dual-energy X-ray imaging technology to discriminate organic, inorganic, and mixed materials, which are marked with specific colours to help identify the contraband and dangerous goods concealed among cargo or hidden in the vehicle.

He added that the inspection system can be integrated with various auxiliary devices, including the License Plate Recognition (LPR) System and Container Code Recognition (CCR) System, to provide comprehensive information on the inspected goods.

“The scanner adopts the compact modular design concept for convenient relocation and seamless integration with other subsystems,” he said.