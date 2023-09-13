Lagos Maritime Week to examine Nigeria’s push for a Cleaner Ocean

As the world clamours for a cleaner and pollution-free marine environment, this year’s Lagos International Maritime Week will bring industry stakeholders together to examine Nigeria’s efforts and commitment to meeting international standards.

Organised by Zoe Maritime Resources Ltd, a foremost maritime capacity development company in the West and Central African sub-region, the conference will be held from the 19th to the 21st of September.

The event, which is on its 8th edition, is a business-to-business conference that will adapt IMO’s World Maritime Day theme – ‘MARPOL at 50: Pollution from Ships, Africa’s Commitment – To Clean Oceans, Seas, Inland Waters and the Marine Environment’.

BusinessDay understands that the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) covers the prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships whether from operational or accidental causes.

Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, convener of the event told journalists that it has become important to see how Nigeria and indeed Africa have followed through this global commitment to keeping the marine environment clean and safe from pollution from ships 50 years after MARPOL.

She said the week will showcase the best of the maritime industry by providing opportunities for networking, advocating, and proffering solutions to Africa’s maritime transportation challenges.

She said Adenike Ukonga, the immediate past executive secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission in Angola is expected to deliver a public lecture.

“Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and the Blue Economy will give the keynote address on the road map for the development of the blue economy in Nigeria while other distinguished personalities will give goodwill messages alongside exhibitions.

“The conference will involve roundtables on Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea, Maritime Law and Arbitration, Marine Environment, Maritime Training and Education and Women in Maritime. There is a lineup of local and international speakers to deal with each of the roundtables and identify lasting solutions to the challenges raised,” she said.