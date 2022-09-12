Lagos Maritime Week to proffer solutions to industry challenges

Maritime industry stakeholders are expected to converge on Lagos next week for the 2022 Lagos International Maritime Week (LIMWEEK), scheduled to take place from 13th – 15th September 2022.

The event, which is expected to proffer solutions to problems bedeviling the nation’s maritime industry and Africa, in general, is themed ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping in Africa,”.

According to a statement by Tosan Edodo-Emore, chairman of Zoe Maritime Resources Ltd, organisers, the annual event provides an invaluable platform for stakeholders, regulators, and policymakers to gather, brainstorm, and provide solutions.

She described the event as a private sector initiative that has received the support of the Federal Government through the participation of the Nigerian Navy, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and its parastatals.

She further said that the event provides an opportunity for Nigeria to cement relationships with trading partners.

She listed the personalities and speakers expected at this year’s event to include Emmanuelle Blatmann, the ambassador of France to Nigeria; Nike Akande, former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Kofi Mbiah, former CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority.

Other speakers include Margaret Orakwusi, former president, Fishing Trawlers Owners Association and President Ship owners Forum; Emmanuel Ihenacho, chairman, Genesis Shipping Ltd; Herita Muyoba, managing director, Namibia Dockyard & Ship Repair, and Kunle Folarin, chairman, Ports Consultative Forum.

The event will also include the International Maritime Business to Business Conference and Exhibition, which is organised in the form of round tables on various subjects.

Over the years, LIMWEEK has enjoyed participation from around the world – Bangladesh, Cameroun, France, Ghana, Tanzania, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

It acts as a stimulant and catalyst in the development of the maritime industry in Africa.