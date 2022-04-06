Keith Svendsen takes over as APM Terminals’ new CEO

Keith Svendsen, the chief operating officer (COO) of APM Terminals has been endorsed to take over as the new chief executive officer of the firm as Morten Engelstoft has chosen to retire.

Engelsoft will step down as CEO on July 1, 2022 after a 36-year career at the Maersk Group and six years as APM Terminals CEO.

While Svendsen takes over as CEO, and executive board member, the 28-year Maersk veteran, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen will become the company’s new chairperson and assume executive board responsibility for Safety & Resilience, which includes Crisis Management across Maersk.

“I would like to thank Morten for his extraordinary achievements, dedication and leadership during all these years. He has played an instrumental role in the overall transformation of Maersk, the strengthening of the collaboration between Ocean and Terminals, and not least ensuring the very successful turnaround of our terminal business leading up to the record-breaking results in 2021,” said Søren Skou, Maersk CEO.

Skou said he is confident that Henriette and Keith are the right team to leverage the momentum, and lead APM Terminals on the next leg of the journey of delivering automation strategy and on step-changing productivity in Gateway Terminals.

Prior to his role as APM Terminals CEO, Engelstoft was CEO for APM Shipping Services and spent time as COO at Maersk Line.

“As I look forward to beginning a new chapter in my life, seeking a new balance and spending more time with my family, I am immensely proud to have been part of shaping Maersk during the past decades,” said Engelstoft.