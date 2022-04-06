Barge operations critical to reducing gridlocks on port roads – NIMASA DG

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has said that a well-regulated barging of containers as a means of cargo evacuation in the maritime sector is critical to ending gridlocks on port access roads in Nigeria.

Jamoh, stated this when he played host to the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) led by Bunmi Olumekun, the president, at the head office of the Agency in Lagos.

“Barge operations have helped to reduce gridlocks in Apapa. When used to transport containerised goods from one point to another within the inland waters, it will help to reduce pressure on the roads,” Jamoh said.

The NIMASA DG urged the operators to invest in modern state-of-the-art barges that can enable them to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts, adding that such a move will help them remain in business and protect their jobs from foreigners.

While assuring them that the Agency will do all it can to promote barge operations as an alternative means of transportation, he enjoined the operators to brace up in the aspect of the training of their members, as this will help them meet up with modern-day realities and promote professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“Capacity development is good for the industry players in order to remain relevant while being able to compete favourably with operators in other climes. The business of shipping is evolving with an increase in technological advancement, hence training cannot be toiled with, if Nigerian operators must remain valuable in the shipping market,” Jamoh advised.

Jamoh however disclosed that the Agency has started removing wrecks from the waterways as approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This, he said, will ensure the channels are free for navigation and accidents on the waterways.

“This is the first time the Agency has undertaken a holistic approach to wreck removal, which cut across all the zones from Lagos, Port Harcourt and among other areas to enhance safe navigation,” he added.

Earlier, Bunmi Olumekun, the president of the association, acknowledged the efforts of the Agency in carrying out its mandate for the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime sector.

He pledged the continuous support of the association towards the realisation of the three-point agenda of the current administration.

Olumekun, who raised alarm over the dominance of foreigners’ in barge operations in Nigeria, called on the Agency to facilitate access to loans at a single-digit interest rate to help operators acquire quality barges.