INTELS empowers another 73 women through WEPSS scheme

INTELS Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, has graduated a fresh batch of 73 beneficiaries of its Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS), bringing the total number of beneficiaries of the scheme to date to 1,700.

During the graduation ceremony of the 2022 Batch B at the WEPSS Training Centre, Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne Port on Friday, Pasquale Fiore, the managing director of INTELS Nigeria Limited, said WEPSS is part of the vision of Gabriele Volpi, the group chairman of INTELS, to support Nigerian women.

“This facility was set up as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility targeted at enhancing the socio-economic status of women in our host communities. The aim is to enable women to have sustainable sources of income to support themselves and their families,” he said.

He said that WEPSS has trained over 1,700 women within eight years and many of them are presently earning a living from the skills acquired from the WEPSS training.

He charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills acquired.

Amaopusenibo Mike Epelle, the executive director, Legal, Corporate Services, Contracts and Compliance of INTELS Nigeria Limited, said WEPSS has become one of the best training facilities for tailoring and fashion design in Nigeria.

Read also: Swift Edge to empower 1000 females with tech skills

He said the centre produces quality fashion designers and tailoring professionals twice a year. He urged the beneficiaries to make the most use of the skills acquired.

Esther Wehere, the Best Graduating Student, commended INTELS for sustaining the women empowerment scheme.

WEPSS was established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring.

INTELS presented a business grant of N2 million to the Best Graduating Student and start-up kits to 15 other Outstanding Graduating Students.

It also donated 1,000 garments to the Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation (CELSIR) – a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) focused on providing legal support for indigent inmates and victims of human rights violations.

INTELS has been in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector providing comprehensive integrated logistics services for almost 40 years.