Swift Edge to empower 1000 females with tech skills

Swift Edge, a Nigeria tech startup is offering free training on tech skills for 1000 ladies through its Swift Edge Academy.

The programme is to up-skill African women aspiring to start a career in tech and empower them with tools, mentorship, and resources that can improve their earning power and build a career in tech.

According to the company, the female in tech programme is for ladies from the age of 18 and it is 100 percent free. Registration for ongoing tech courses will close on November 30, 2022, while the training starts December 3 to December 17, Swift Edge said.

FemaleInTech, a non-profit initiative is dedicated to creating and increasing African ladies earning power through tech training. The students will have the opportunity to access jobs, laptops, and more.

Ugheghe Daniel, founder at Swift Edge and convener of FemaleInTech, says “It is easy to see that for every 10 male tech persons in a company, you have just one female. The gender disparity in the industry is high, and we are looking to close that gap. This is why we are developing this initiative to help 1000 women build tech skills.”

“Swift Edge Academy has always been interested in helping people gain skills in tech through diverse training programs. Our goal is to increase the number of women in the tech ecosystem and help them take advantage of the increasing number of opportunities in the industry,” said Ugheghe.

The company stated that the training shall consist of four comprehensive courses which include – Web Design, to learn how to build and host different websites, including e-commerce websites, corporate websites, blogs etc. UI/UX Design which is to design websites and mobile application interfaces using Figma, you also learn how to interpret briefs, and create logos, packaging, and brand assets.

Data Analysis is where candidates will learn to use data analysis software and other tools to help them interpret and analyse data to make business decisions.

Fabian Akagha, finance and strategy partner at FemaleInTech, says ‘our determination is to partner with as many organisations as possible to train up to 100,000 ladies across different parts of Nigeria. We are also launching this programme in other African countries with Kenya following after Nigeria. Part of our goal is to get to the point where we will be providing internship and job opportunities to our students.”