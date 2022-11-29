Edo maiden tech conference to focus on talent development

The maiden edition of the Edo Innovates Tech Conference (EITC) 2022, scheduled to hold from 29 November to 3 December, 2022 will have a major focus on the development of Nigerian tech talents and start-ups.

The 5-day event according to the organisers will act as a solid and safe space for tech talents and start-ups to network, build local solutions for their environment, expand their horizons and strengthen the ecosystem.

However, EITC 2022, hosted through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EDOJOBS) and EdoInnovates will be partnering with German Development Corporation (GIZ), Pillow, Sterling Bank Nigeria, Google Developers Group, RemoteBase, Decagon, and Songhai Labs.

According to the organisers, “The Edoinnovates tech conference (EITC2022) themed Innovation, Solutions and Talents; Driving The Economies of The Future is a 5-day packed event for techies, tech innovators and tech enthusiasts to network, collaborate, enhance visibility and gain exposure.”

The conference will feature the likes of Victor Asemota, Oswald Guobadia, Ukinebo Dare, Peace Itimi, among other experts within the tech ecosystem.

Also, the conference which aims to contribute towards the growth and development of the tech sector will feature panel discussions and breakout sessions on key areas in the industry, according to the organisers.

The organisers noted that the conference is hosted by Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, co-hosted by Victor Asemota, Board Chairman Edo Innovates, and convened by Izoduwa Precious Asemota, head, Edo Innovates.

EITC2022 will feature a fireside chat on the Start-ups Act Conversation with Oswald Guobadia, the senior special assistant on Digital transformation to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, panel sessions on the Evolution of Investments in Africa, and Exporting talents in Africa,

Similarly, Wiza Jalaski, the VP of global merchant business, Chippercash will be anchoring a breakout session on ‘Investment Readiness for Startups’ amongst others, covering various topics such as, ‘The Opportunity and Promise of Africa’s Content Creation; Strategies for Success’ by Peace Itimi, Host Founders connect, ‘Exporting Talent Through Nomad Visa and Employment Pathways’ by Olusola Amusan, the co-founder of Vesti and Coven Works and many more.

Other highlights of the tech conference include Virtual reality experiences, tech movie screening, Google devfest, interactive sessions, start-up exhibitions, hackathons, and business pitch competitions.