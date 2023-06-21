From image making to CG, meet Adewale Adeniyi new Customs boss

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, deputy comptroller general of Customs, as the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Until his appointment on Monday, Adeniyi was DCG in charge of Strategic Research and Policy at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

Adeniyi served as Customs spokesman for almost two decades until January 2017 when he was redeployed to the Apapa Area Command as a Deputy Comptroller.

He was promoted to the rank of Comptroller in 2017 and appointed Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

In 2019 he was redeployed to serve as the Controller of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Lagos.

He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General in February 2020 shortly after he supervised the seizure of $8.07 million cash being illegally taken out of Nigeria through the E-Wing of the international airport tarmac. He was subsequently posted to head the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja as Commandant.

In recognition of his service, former President Muhammadu Buhari, on October 11, 2022, conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) on Adeniyi.