FEC approves first phase removal of wrecks on Nigerian waters to aid ship navigation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval for the first phase removal of abandoned ship wreckages and derelicts on Nigerian waters in order to clear navigational routes for safe shipping.

The approval, which was granted recently, was announced by Bashir Jamoh, director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in a recent tweet @JamohBashir.

Existence of wreckages on Nigerian waters has been a very huge source of concern to many coastal states in the country owing to fact that their removal is capital intensive, and their existence obstruct the free movement of ships and boats on the waterways. But upon removal, there would be a respite for both people in the coastal states and for safe shipping.

“#ProgressReport on #MaritimeSafety #ShippingDevelopment. Glad to announce the Federal Executive Council’s approval for the first phase removal of Wrecks & Derelicts in our waters. This will clear navigational routes for safe shipping and open up recycling opportunities,” Jamoh stated in the tweet.

Read Also: Edo government to end National Sports Festival abruptly

In another related tweet, Jamoh disclosed that NIMASA has also begun the move to obtain the support of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in order to enter into a partnership towards reviving its century-old foundry for the recycling of the soon-to-be-removed wrecks on Nigerian waters.

According to him, this would not only create business opportunities but would also create jobs for Nigerian youths.

“IT’S A DEAL. My recent visit to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to obtain the support of its MD, Fidet Okhiria as a partner towards reviving its century-old foundry for the recycling of the soon-to-be-removed wrecks in our waters. #CreatingOpportunities in the maritime sector,” the tweet reads.

Recall that Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State during his recent visit to NIMASA solicited for NIMASA’s support in removing wreckages on Bayelsa State’s waterways, which have been impeding safe navigation of vessels and boats especially at nights.

“These wrecks have been causing accidents on our waters. Therefore, we need NIMASA to help the state to build a healthier marine ecosystem by removing these wrecks,” Diri said during the visit.

Responding then, Jamoh disclosed that NIMASA has been given the go-ahead to be solely responsible for removing wrecks on Nigerian waters by other agencies including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) that were also empowered to remove wrecks.

“Wreck removing and recycling are money minting ventures but unfortunately, Nigeria does not have wreck recycling plants. Therefore, we propose that states like Bayelsa can build a wreck recycling plant that can boost its economy and create jobs for its teeming youths,” Jamoh suggested.