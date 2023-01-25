Edo govt concludes plans on development of Benin River Port

The Edo State government has concluded plans with the Port of Antwerp from Belgium to partner and finalise the development of the Benin River Ports project.

This was part of the outcome of the meeting of the Benin River Port (BRP) Project Committee with Godwin Obaseki, the governor of the Edo State and the representatives of the Port of Antwerp.

Greg Ogbeifun, the chairman of the BRP Project Committee, led his team to the meeting, while Phillippee Droesbeke, the manager of the Ports Project at Port of Antwerp International, led the contingents of the Port of Antwerp to the meeting with the governor, which is set to drive the Benin River Ports project to conclusion.

The Benin River Port is among the legacy projects by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration aimed at driving industrial and economic growth in Edo.

The port, upon completion, will boost export earnings, create employment opportunities, expand the economic value chain and open up new business opportunities in the state.

Raed also: FG lauds NPA’s revenue collection drive, approves salary raise for workers

Speaking on the partnership, Governor Obaseki said the arrangement will see the Benin Port become both a cargo handling port and an industrial complex to facilitate industrial production in Edo.

According to him, the Benin River Port Project is a key project in his administration’s pursuit of industrialisation and economic growth in Edo State.

“The project will take advantage of the vast gas reserves in the area which will support industrial production and operation of the port and industrial complex,” he added.

Greg Ogbeifun said the state government has continued to record sustained progress in its drive to develop the Benin River Port, reassuring that the new partnership with the Port of Antwerp will see to the finalisation of the project.

According to him, the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) is actively working with the Edo State Government and the Port of Antwerp on the project and will be the regulator of the port on completion.

Expressing appreciation to the governor for creating a conducive environment to attract investors, Ogbeifun said the port is well-positioned to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

On his part, Droesbeke said the Port of Antwerp is delighted to be partnering with the Edo State Government on the Benin River Ports project considering its huge economic benefits to Edo, Nigeria, and Belgium.