FG lauds NPA’s revenue collection drive, approves salary raise for workers

The Federal Government has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for its exceptional performance in revenue collection and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA).

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend during the 2022 Long Service/Merit Award organised by the management of the NPA, Mu’azu Sambo, the Minister of Transportation, also disclosed that he has secured approval for salary raise for the staff of the authority.

According to Sambo, Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of the NPA, solicited the support of the federal Ministry of Transportation (FMoT) to fast-track the process of the salary raise during the Minister’s maiden visit to the NPA.

He however pledged the Ministry’s continued support for all the initiatives of the Authority’s management geared towards the promotion of staff welfare.

He said that the award gives the NPA the opportunity to celebrate employees who have dedicated 20 years of their lives to the service of Nigeria through the Authority while those in the merit category have accomplished exceptional feats.

Earlier, Bello-Koko expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the support towards ensuring the increment of staff salaries for NPA dedicated staff.

Read also: Top 5 exported agro-commodities in 2022

Bello-Koko said that equipping the human capital resource to be the best has been one of the overriding objectives of the management.

“Our drive towards ensuring 100 percent occupational health and safety of our staff has resulted in the ISO certification of Calabar and Onne ports, and we are not relenting on it,” he said.

On his part, Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), commended the management and board of NPA for rewarding the staff, and for paying a high premium to the workers.

Mustapha employed the awardees not to rest on their oars but for them to do more.

“The maritime sector where you operate is very crucial to Nigeria’s maximisation of its comparative advantage. The testimony of the present government’s enormous achievements in the maritime sector would not have been complete without the recognition of your input. This administration is committed to the formulation of policies that will translate to the good of our dear nation,” he assured.

The high point of the event was the conferment of about 387 staff members of the NPA with the Long Service and Merit Award out of which 11 emerged as Best Employees of the Year (2022).

In the merit award category, seven persons got special recognition, Lagos Port received the Best Port Manager Award while Onne Port, Rivers State was given the cleanest port award