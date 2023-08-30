ECOWAS recognises Nigerdock for advancing West African economy

Nigerdock, a Nigerian maritime and logistics company operating an integrated port and free zone in Lagos, has been recognised for its legacy of excellence and sector leadership that has enabled the advancement of the West African economy.

The company emerged winner of the ‘Leadership Award – Category A’ at the event organised by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Quality Awards and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

The ECOWAS Quality Award recognises standout organisations in the region by rewarding efforts towards quality products and services.

Maher Jarmakani, chief executive officer of Nigerdock, said the award acknowledges the organisational values and commitment to West Africa’s economic advancement.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged for being at the forefront of innovation and excellent service delivery in all our processes,” he said.

Habibu Yaya Bappah, the executive assistant to the President, congratulated Nigerdock and presented the certificate and plaque on behalf of ECOWAS to the company.

Bappah said the emergency of Nigerdock is an honour that gives immense pride to the sub-region.

This follows the national excellence award in quality organised by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment in collaboration with UNIDO, reaffirming Nigerdock’s adherence to best practices, alignment with corporate business policies, and commitment to operational excellence.