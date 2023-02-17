Nigerdock completes first phase of its shift to renewable energy

Nigerdock has initiated moves to change its electricity source from fossil fuel to renewable energy through the installation of solar energy solutions at Snake Island Integrated Free Zone.

Speaking on the initiative, Nigerdock CEO, Maher Jarmakani said that the firm has also completed its strategy to reduce carbon emissions as well as develop 20 megawatts of sustainable energy.

“As a self-sustaining economic hub, improving our energy consumption and reducing our carbon footprint is pivotal to our long-term operations and success. Our renewable energy solution will provide us and our growing clientele with consistent power and greater ease to conduct business.”

Read also: Sterling Bank, Credit Café sign agreement to boost lending

“This project is part of a wider push by Nigerdock to develop 20MW of sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable power within the free zone. Current solar operations enable Nigerdock to displace 40% of its daytime energy consumption, reduce CO2 output by about 2,000 metric tons, and achieve significant emission reduction targets.

“The solar power expansion is the next step in Nigerdock’s journey towards green port status, highlighting the company’s vision and commitment to Nigeria’s Climate Change Act, the Blue Economy, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” Jarmakani said.

Nigerdock is a Nigerian maritime and logistics company operating an integrated port terminal and free zone in Lagos, providing clients with terminal operations, marine services, and free zone solutions.