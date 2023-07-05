Dilapidated Tin-Can Port Quay apron top agenda at a maritime summit

Dilapidated quay apron and finding a lasting solution to the poor state of infrastructure at the Tin-Can Island Port will top discussions at a breakfast meeting billed to hold on July 6th, 2023 in Lagos.

Put together by the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), the summit tagged ‘Rehabilitation of Tin-Can Island Port: Proffering Workable Solutions,’ will bring together notable maritime stakeholders who would brainstorm towards finding workable solutions to the state of the port infrastructure.

Godfrey Bivbere, president of MARAN, said the association is worried that the situation may lead to vessels avoiding the Tin-Can Port, resulting in a loss of revenue for the Federal Government.

Bivbere further said the summit will also afford the association the opportunity to inaugurate the newly elected officials.

He said the aim was to set agenda for the new government as it concerns the nation’s port industry.

Stakeholders expected at the summit include Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation; Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Emmanuel Jime, executive secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the various commands of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS); shipping companies and terminal operators.

Others are the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN); barge operators; Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA); National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF); National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), and maritime truck owners among others.