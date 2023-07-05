APM Terminals moves to prevent drug trafficking through port

As part of the move to achieve a world free of drug abuse, APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal by volume, has taken actions to reduce the rate of drugs imported through the port.

To achieve this, the terminal started work on preventing the use by collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to mark the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme ‘People First: Stop Stigma And Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.

This was to raise awareness of the importance of prevention, treating people using drugs with empathy; offering alternatives to punishment, and leading with compassion.

Speaking at an event in Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo, Health and Safety Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, said the company is partnering with NDLEA as part of its contribution to creating awareness about the negative impact of discrimination on people using drugs.

He said with counseling, encouragement, and support from family members and the society, drug users can overcome their addiction and lead meaningful lives.

Also, Udotong Noah Essien, NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, said the agency offers education and rehabilitation to drug users.

“Our role is to make a positive impact in our towns, cities, and states so that our nation will be a better place to live and work in. To this effect, we have declared war against drug abuse,” he said.

Florence Ezeonye, assistant command general of Narcotics at NDLEA, said stigma and discrimination are impediments to the campaign against drug abuse.

She enjoined Nigerians to develop attitudinal change towards people using drugs.