Customs Zone ‘C’ seizes N120m fake products, contrabands in July, August

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized fake and contraband products worth over N120 million in July and August 2021.

Yusuf Lawal, controller of the unit, who announced this on Monday, listed the goods to include 130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N5, 460,000 million and 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetic products without the registration number of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) valued at N76, 335,000 intercepted along the Okada/ Benin Expressway.

According to him, the cosmetic products include 457 cartons of Simple Sensitive Skin Expert; 790 cartons of Facial Wash, 232 cartons of Carotone Cream, 574 cartons of various brands of cosmetics and 128 cartons of Revlon Almay Godess Gloss.

Other seized items include 440 cartons of Artesunate injection zensunate without NAFDAC number worth N8,580,000 intercepted along the Okada – Benin Expressway, 449 cartons of fan pop sweets worth N7, 485,000 million intercepted along the Lagos – Benin Expressway and 161 jumbo bales of used clothing valued at N22,500,000 million that were intercepted along the Enugu- Port -Harcourt Expressway.

Read also: Customs seizes fake drugs, recovers N426m from importers at Lagos Ports

Lawal, who urged Nigerians to be wary of fake and smuggled products, said the products are not only hazardous to human health but also to the economy.

He assured that Customs officers are fully prepared and equipped to fight nefarious activities of smugglers especially with the coming of festive season.

“We urge Nigerians to confirm the quality of a product before purchasing it for use because so many medicinal and cosmetic products are being smuggled into the country without NAFDAC number. Those who use non NAFDAC certified cosmetic products stand the risk of skin cancer just as those who consume ant-malarial drugs without a NAFDAC number are only experimenting with their lives,” he said.

He reinstated that the importation of foreign rice is against Federal Government’s agricultural policies and warned that smugglers will never have a filled day.

Lawal urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Service as it continues to block all leakages, thwart antics of smugglers and sanitise the country.