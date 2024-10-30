Customs probes videos of officer-clearing agent’s squabble

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has opened an investigation of two separate videos circulating on social media involving one of its officers and clearing agents at Car Park C Terminal under the Tin-Can Island Port Area Command.

The first video captures an incident in which the officer was subjected to what seems like an embarrassment and hostility while the second shows a contrasting scenario in which agents warmly received the same officer.

Abdullahi Maiwada, national public relations officer of Customs said the service has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both videos.

“To ensure impartiality and thoroughness, the Customs Police Unit has been saddled to review the videos, gather statements from the officer in question, and engage relevant stakeholders associated with these incidents. In line with the NCS Act 2023 Section 30, the Customs upholds its commitment to a transparent and accountable process,” he explained.

He warned that individuals flouting NCS regulations— clearing agents, officers, or other involved parties—will be held accountable under the law and appropriate measures pursued to serve as a deterrent.

According to him, Customs management led by Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller general of Customs, will ensure that appropriate action is taken in response to the findings of the investigation.

He urged all parties operating within the port community to conduct their activities responsibly within the principles of respect and professionalism.

He assured that Customs is committed to creating a safe and conducive environment for legitimate trade and commerce to thrive across all its formations.

