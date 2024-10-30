Customs moves to replace NICIS II with new technology

…Targets paperless operations, trade facilitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it will phase out the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) and replace it with a new Unified Customs Management System called B’Odogwu.

This is as the service launched the pilot phase of new technology at Port & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) in Lagos.

Addressing newsmen at PTML Command recently, Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller general of Customs (CGC), said the platform represents a milestone in Nigeria Customs’ modernisation journey, aligning with global best practices.

“B’Odogwu is a new Customs management system that embodies our vision for a paperless Customs administration that facilitates seamless trade while maintaining robust security measures.

“It will eventually replace the current NICIS II, a technology used in conducting risk assessment activity. The system has been developed with foresight, acknowledging that the National Single Window will be coming on board soon, and B’Odogwu will be integrated with it when implemented by the Federal Government,” he said.

He said the initiative is supported by sections 28 and 29 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, which empowers Customs to develop, maintain, and employ electronic systems while ensuring transparency and stakeholder consultation.

The CGC urged stakeholders to embrace the change with optimism and provide constructive feedback that will help improve the system.

“B’Odogwu will enhance our ability to streamline end-to-end business processes, provide stakeholders with customised integration capabilities, support more efficient and intelligent business decisions, and facilitate ease of business,” he said.

He charged officers of the PTML command to take training associated with the initiative seriously as they will implement it in other commands.

The new technology was developed in collaboration with the Trade Modernisation Project team.

