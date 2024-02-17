Nigeria Customs Service denies fraud allegations in e-auction process

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has denied allegations of impropriety in its e-auction process stating that it is unfounded.

In a statement signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer, on Saturday, the NCS rather reiterated commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in all its operations, as it dismissed any suggestion of fraudulent activities or underhand dealings in the e-auctioning of vehicles or other goods.

The service was reacting to a report titled: “The Monumental Stealing By The Customs Auction Committee And Their Plans To Dispose-Off Overtime Containers.”

The NCS Auction Committee, according to the statement, operated strictly within the bounds of the law and adhered to established guidelines and procedures for the disposal of seized/overtime goods.

The service refuted claims that over 300 vehicles had been auctioned to a single individual through the e-auction window via underhand payments, labeling such allegations as entirely false and baseless.

Furthermore, the statement addressed assertions that a minimal sum of N10,000 was collected as duties on the e-auction window, where goods with a reserved price of N400,000 were being auctioned, dismissing these claims as misleading and a misrepresentation of facts.

Providing data from completed e-auction windows, the NCS revealed that 13,605 applicants registered on their portal across five bidding windows, resulting in 462 vehicles being won out of 476 uploaded.

“The government reportedly generated N556,738,736 in revenue from these auctions, raising questions about the source of the allegations”, Maiwada said.

The NCS reiterated its unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law, urging the public to join hands in promoting an inclusive system that treats all Nigerians fairly, regardless of their status.

The response from the NCS underscores its determination to address concerns and maintain public trust while carrying out its mandate to facilitate legitimate trade and revenue generation for the government.