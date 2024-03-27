Customs join forces with NEPC to boost export trade

The Nigeria Customs Service has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) to enhance export trade from Nigeria.

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs, disclosed this during a recent courtesy visit by the management team of the commission to the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

“Collaborating with the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission will enable Customs to leverage the Commission’s expertise and resources to further streamline export processes, reduce bottlenecks, and create an enabling environment for exporters,” he said.

During a joint meeting held at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, the Comptroller-General reiterated the importance of redefining exports as a means to increase the volume of outbound trade.

He commended Nigeria’s efforts in managing trade but emphasised the need for enhanced support for exports, particularly in the realm of logistics.

In response, Nonye Ayeni, executive director of the NEPC, commended the Comptroller-General of Customs for his achievements since assuming office in 2023.

She said Nigeria has an abundance of resources especially agricultural products and solid minerals, adding that there is a need for advocacy with relevant agencies to alleviate the challenges faced by exporters.

Ayeni emphasised the significance of non-oil exports for economic growth and development, even as she called for collaboration between agencies of government to actualise the “Export 35 redefined” initiative.

She also urged sister agencies to actively contribute to minimising logistical challenges exporters face and advocated for establishing aggregation centres to facilitate export.

According to her, the meeting with Nigeria Customs is part of NEPC’s commitment to fostering partnerships with key stakeholders in the trade sector to facilitate smoother trade operations and promote economic growth.

Ajibola Odusanya, Customs Area Controller of Lilypond Export Command Lagos, highlighted the importance of Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) to repatriate export proceeds and emphasised that no formal export can be done without it.

He identified the absence of NXP as a significant challenge for exporters, stressing its importance in facilitating trade.