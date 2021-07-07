Customs intercepts contraband goods with N99.8m DPV in Edo State

The Federal Operations Unit (A), Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said on Monday that it intercepted tramadol and other contraband items with duty paid value (DPV) of N99.8 million.

In a statement by Jerry Attah, public relations officer of the unit, the items were intercepted in Edo State between April – June 2021.

According to him, five suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures which include 45 rolls containing 4,500 sachets of 225mg of royal brand of tramadol, 210 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 18 parcels of Indian hemp.

Others include 19,725 sachets of dizapam tablet, 98 bales of used clothing, 220 cartons of foreign tomato paste, 12 cartons of foreign Johnson soap, 240 pieces of used tyres, and 668 pairs of used shoes, among others mostly intercepted along Okada-Benin/Lagos Expressway.

Attah said that Yusuf Lawal, Customs area controller, in charge of the unit told officers to sustain the anti-smuggling operations by making sure all revenue leakages are blocked and to keep thwarting the antics of smugglers.

He commended the management for the logistics support that led to the thwarting of smuggling in the country.

While urging his officers to always ensure professionalism, he said they need to be diligent in performing their statutory responsibilities.