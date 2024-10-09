Customs acquires aircraft to strengthen anti-smuggling operations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has strengthened its air surveillance capabilities with the acquisition of a new aircraft.

Registered as 5N-BAA, the aircraft will enhance Customs’ air patrol and surveillance efforts.

Powered by the reliable PT6 Pratt and Whitney engine, the Cessna Grand Caravan is globally recognised for its rugged versatility, short-field take-off and landing capabilities, and ability to operate on remote airstrips—making it ideal for border security operations in Nigeria.

It will play a crucial role in air patrols aimed at detecting smuggling routes, deploying armed personnel, and providing swift support for ground operations.

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs (CGC), inspected the newly acquired aircraft in Bartlesville, Washington, USA, and said the aircraft is fitted with the modern Garmin G1000 Avionics cockpit system, enabling operations under day, night, and low-visibility conditions.

“This aircraft will be a game-changer for the Nigeria Customs Service’s air wing. Its ability to carry 10 officers, coupled with its six-hour aerial endurance, will significantly enhance our capacity for air surveillance and border patrol,” Adeniyi said.

He said the aircraft will strengthen Customs air border patrol capabilities, help them to intercept illegal activities, and provide quick extraction support when necessary.

He described it as a long-term investment that enhances the operational efficiency and contributes to the sustainability of NCS air surveillance.

The aircraft is expected to provide tactical advantages to Customs, tightening border security, sending a clear signal to economic saboteurs, and equipping the Service to combat smuggling activities.

