Nigeria Customs indispensable in Nigeria’s economic recovery – Olubadan

Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, has declared that the Nigeria Customs Service was a vital and indispensable inland revenue collection agent especially as the nation treads the path to economic recovery.

Oba Olakulehin made the declaration while receiving the Customs Area Controller for Oyo/Osun Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Ben Oramalugo and his team during a courtesy visit to the monarch at the Oke Aremo palace in Ibadan.

Oba Olakulehin, who spoke through the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Amidu Ajibade, said that Nigeria as a country seeking economic recovery, cannot do without the revenue collection capacity of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He noted that the Customs Service has over the years and more recently enhanced the collection of revenue and improved prevention and suppression of smuggling in the nation.

“Nigeria Customs is the major revenue collecting agent for the Nigerian Government. Nigeria as a country cannot do without the Customs Service.

“After the money being generated through oil, the next in order is the revenue coming from the Customs. That is why our country will continue to find the customs service indispensable.

The Customs Area Controller, Oyo/ Osun Area Command, Ben Oramalugo earlier in his remark, noted that he and his team were in the palace in order to solicit the support of the Olubadan towards effective service delivery in their area of jurisdiction and to seek the royal father’s blessings.

He said: “It is a great opportunity for me to visit the Olubadan. Ibadan is too big to ignore in the area of revenue generation. Revenue generation is one of the functions of the Nigeria Customs Service. In Oyo/Osun Area Command, most of the revenue come from Ibadan.

At the event were the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Amidu Ajibade and the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin, a high chief.