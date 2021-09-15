APM Terminals honours staff with exceptional safety records

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s leading container terminal operator, has honoured over 60 employees and contractor staff with outstanding safety records as part of activities marking this year’s Annual Global Safety Day.

This year’s Annual Global Safety Day was themed ‘Leading with Care’.

Steen Knudsen, terminal manager, APM Terminals Apapa, said that while the management staffs have more influence over work design control, those at the quayside, yard, workshop and other units “are the experts and it is crucial to listen and learn from these colleagues with the highest potential for injury”.

To him, safety is a joint effort no matter where the staff sits in the organisation.

“You expose yourselves to the front-line activities of our business, we encourage you to continuously learn safety and adapt to best practices. Safety is a continuous process. Do not hesitate to wave me or other management teams to share ideas, suggestions, and the challenges you are facing when carrying out your duties. Our priority is to make sure everyone coming to work in our terminal returns home to their families safe and sound,” Steen said.

On his part, Felix Ugwuagbo, head of Safety, APM Terminals Apapa, said safety remains a key priority at the terminal, and all employees including the senior management team must be diligent in observing relevant safety measures.

Keni Ebiowei, an employee emphasised the need for every worker to take responsibility for safety at the terminal.

Read also: APM Terminals Apapa gives over 1000 PPE to truckers

“My experience has taught me to believe that safety should be first as I carry out my responsibility. It should not be a management policy again but individual responsibility,” Ebiowei said.

Olufunmilayo Olotu, Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, commended APM Terminals for raising the bar in port operation and port safety in Nigeria.

“APM Terminals is the largest container handling company in Nigeria. We want to particularly salute you for the effort put in place to ensure that the premier port keeps ranking first in areas of cargo handling, cargo integrity, and safety for all the people who are coming into the terminal. Today, we have the opportunity to see people behind the scene and we appreciate what you are doing today,” she said.

Continuing, she said: “It is not every time we get to see the handlers and the drivers that is why we are using this opportunity to celebrate those who are not always visible. Thank you for ensuring that we are having safe practices that are of global best standards,” Olotu said.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates of recognition to outstanding workers by Yusuf Ibrahim Malanta, controller, Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.