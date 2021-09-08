APM Terminals Apapa gives over 1000 PPE to truckers

As part of event marking its 2021 Global Safety Day, APM Terminals Apapa has presented over 1,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to truckers.

The PPE was made up of 800 reflective vests, 800 packets of nose masks, 40 pairs of safety boots, and 40 hard hats, 40 pieces of rain gear, 40 pairs of rain boots and 1000 key rings.

The 2021 Global Safety Day event, which held at the Lilypond Truck Park, Ijora, Lagos, also featured a series of safety talks.

Steen Knudsen, chief operating officer and head of Terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, said safety remains the operator’s watchword.

“Safety is our license to operate and we want everyone that come to work in our premises to be safe and return home without any incident,” Knudsen said.

Felix Ugwuagbo, head of Safety, said the event was organised to engage truck drivers with a view to reminding them of relevant safety rules and encourage them to abide by them.

“Truck drivers are very important to us. Without truck drivers, containers cannot be moved. Truck driving is a very delicate job in that, if care is not taken, anything can happen. The terminal has heavy containers, equipment, and other heavy objects. At APM Terminals, we lay strong emphasis on the safety of individuals that work in the terminal. We cannot do it alone, and that is why we say truck drivers must be aware of our safety rules,” he explained.

Citing example, he said, the terminals emphasises the need to moderate speed while driving due to other drivers and heavy equipment.

He added that smoking and wandering are not allowed in the terminal rather truckers are required to stay in their trucks when they are inside the terminal.

Olufunmilayo Olotu, Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, commended APM Terminals Apapa for engaging truck drivers.

“We appreciate APM Terminals for the initiative and we encourage them to have this kind of event quarterly to educate truckers. ‘Health is Wealth’. You can only be active and energetic enough to work when you are healthy,” she said.

“This is the first time truck drivers would be engaged and celebrated like this since I started work many years ago. I want to implore APM Terminals to continue with this type of gesture,” said Babatunde Olamilekan, one of the truck drivers.

The APM Terminals Global Safety Day is an annual international awareness-raising campaign to promote safe and secure working environment for workers and other stakeholders at the port. The theme of the 2021 Global Safety Day is “We Lead with Care”.