Excitement as Titan Trust Bank opens another branch in Apapa

Titan Trust Bank Limited on Thursday announced the opening of its state-of-the-art branch located at 17, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos for commercial operations.

A statement by the lender said the development is in furtherance of its efforts to offer customers an endearing experience. The lender further noted that the new branch provides a full suite of banking products and services for retail and corporate banking clients.

Recall the lender recently opened its Ikeja branch to provide financial service to micro, small and medium scale enterprises within the axis.

Commenting, Mudassir Amray, the managing director and chief executive officer of Titan Trust Bank, said that the branch was opened to get closer to individuals and businesses in Apapa and to provide a better customer experience to their numerous clients.

Read also: Apapa: Property owners still worried amid gains of call-up system

“As our customer base expands, we are also committed to providing convenient services in a friendly atmosphere at all of our branches,” Amray further said.

While reminding customers that the new branch forms part of the bank’s strategy to extend its reach and offer seamless banking services across the country, the bank’s chief encouraged customers to use its innovative portfolio of digital products that include; the Titan Mobile Application, Titan Internet Banking platform and the Titan *922# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) solution.

The Bank believes in innovation, creativity and the use of technology to enhance the lives of its customers. “At Titan, we strive to ensure that our products and services are meeting the changing needs of our customers. The branch also has a skilled and professional relationship team dedicated to satisfying the banking needs of the people of Apapa and environs,” Amray concluded.

Since its inception, the lender has continued to take industry watchers by surprise with its sterling achievements both on physical and digital banking within a short period.

In addition to its lists of international laurels, the lender recently bagged two awards as the ‘Best New Commercial Banking Brand’ and ‘Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand in Nigeria for the Year 2021’ at the 2021 annual United Kingdom-based Global Brands Magazine Awards. The bank clinched the coveted influential awards in less than two years of its commercial operations.

Titan Trust Bank was established to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.