Apapa: NARTO in pact with MWUN to ease gridlock on port roads

There is hope for orderliness on the nation’s port roads as transporters under the umbrella of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) entered into an agreement with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) to ensure a seamless flow of traffic.

The agreement is expected to help stem gridlock that affects transporters that do business in port terminals and jetties.

Also, it is expected to imbibe in the members of both associations, the need to obey all the rules and regulations guiding truck operations on port roads.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Lagos at the weekend, Lawal Yusuf Othman, president of NARTO, said the move was a good merger that would allow both parties to put in their best in tackling issues of traffic congestion and ensure seamless operation as the idea was to ensure free flow of vehicles in and out of the port.

He called on the members of both parties to be committed and sincere as the agreement takes effect, adding that success cannot be achieved without commitment and sincerity.

He also called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of transporters by putting effective processes in place to end the activities of unknown individuals who erect illegal collection points along port roads to extort, intimidate and harass transporters.

On his part, Adewale Adeyanju, president general of MWUN, said the collaboration will allow both associations to work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other agencies of government to achieve free flow of traffic on port roads.

He warned members of MWUN not to work against the MOU, adding that both parties would not accept extortion and other excesses that mar haulage business at the port.

While assuring NARTO that the union would support the MOU, he urged the leadership of NARTO to fight for the welfare of drivers.

Adeyanjo urged the government to empower the Port standing Task Team to continue its good work of sanitising the port access roads against illegal extortionists.