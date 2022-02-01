Completion of Lekki Port is final solution to Apapa gridlock- Sanwo-Olu

Upon the completion of the Lekki Port, the intractable Apapa gridlock, the congestion along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, port access roads and Apapa environs, will become a thing of the past, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said at the ongoing BusinessDay Africa Business Convention 2022 on Tuesday.

“The final solution to Apapa gridlock will be the completion of Lekki ports,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Other measures that will be put in place to ensure Apapa is congestion-free, the Governor said “we need to change the officials regularly to ensure there is no compromise in services rendered.”

The Governor of the busiest city in Africa also cited some of the infrastructure projects that are on the pipeline and their completion dates.

According to him, the 4th mainland bridge will be completed before the second quarter of the year and will start from Badore in Ajah and end in Ikorodu.

“The plan is to have a single payment system for all the major means of transport in Lagos, the rail, road and waterways,” Sanwoolu explained.