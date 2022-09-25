How WWTBAM is harnessing Nigeria’s intellectual capital

Following the premiere of the first 26 episodes of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire -the Rebirth, BLK HUT Media, the producers of the show, have said that the show is harnessing Nigeria’s intellectual capital.

Hakeem Condotti, CEO of BLK HUT Media in a statement said it believes that intellectual capital can serve as the foundation for future prosperity, this according to him, is the reason the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria show is knowledge-intensive while also delivering entertainment and economic value to participants and the audience.

“After the successful shooting and airing of the first 26 episodes, in a 52-episode season, we are delighted that the show has remained consistent with our vision and those of our sponsors – Unified Payments, and other partners, to promote knowledge, provide entertainment, and economic value,” Condotti stated.

“From the stories of doctors, attempting questions in fields of geography, economy, diplomacy, current and global affairs, Lawyers, attempting questions in the sciences, medicine, environment, aviation among others, the variation and dynamism of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is improving reading culture, supporting the development of education and knowledge advancement.”

He believes that the introduction of special episodes, such as the children’s special that premiered in May, celebrity special (Who deserves to be a millionaire) in support of several charities, the upcoming Independence Day Special to celebrate the country’s Independence Day anniversary and others coming up later, has helped the game Show to maintain its place, as Nigeria’s number one television game show.

“Over the next 26 episodes, it is our firm commitment to keep our audience glued, with more action, excitement, new knowledge, intrigue and skills, such as critical thinking and self-confidence which are in high demand at this time.”

While restating his organisation’s commitment to impact and value addition, the company said it will work to ensure that the show continues to deliver on its expectation, and expand its reach and participation. It encouraged more audiences to take advantage of the multiple engagement opportunities that the show provides, such as the weekly play and a chance to play for the big prize of N20 million.

The ‘Who Wants to Be A Millionaire’ show is under license by Sony Pictures Television. The show which is currently in its series two, titled The Rebirth, has new prize money of N20 million and is aired weekly prime time Sunday nights from 8.30 pm on DSTV Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, also on TVC, OnTV, Silverbird Network, Views Channel, and NTA nationally.