Welbeck Electricity tackles power supply gap in Lagos Schools, donates solar inverter

Welbeck Electricity Distribution Limited, an independent power producer, has said that it planned to bridge the power supply gap in public schools in Lagos with the installation of 3.6KVA solar inverter and panel in, at least, six Lagos schools, annually.

The company said that the commissioning of the project marked phase one of the ‘Light up Lagos School’ project, paving the way for the eradication of information technology setbacks in students as future leaders, demonstrating the company’s commitment to encouraging and enhancing a conducive learning environment for computer literacy across Lagos State secondary school.

Afolabi Aiyela, managing director of Welbeck Electricity Distribution Limited, while speaking at the commissioning of the project in Ojota Senior Secondary School, Lagos said that providing access to steady electricity in Lagos Schools was the barest corporate social responsibility contribution the company can make, adding that the company is committed to ensuring that the intervention extend to other schools in Lagos.

“This is a continuous project on a phase-by-phase basis and we are hopeful that within 5 years all the public schools in all the local government areas in Lagos State would be covered,” he said.

Aiyela further said that the 3.6KVA solar inverter and panel was a vital initiative aimed at delivering steady electricity and illumination in the school, in line with Welbeck Electricity’s unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

He further said that by harnessing solar energy, the project, not only ensures access to an uninterrupted power supply, but also plays a crucial role in ensuring that students and teachers learn in a conducive environment thereby fostering better learning outcomes.

He called on other independent power producers and Discos to join the initiative, adding that if this is done, within five years, all public schools in Lagos would have light.

Saad Lukman Olumoh, chairman House Committee on Appropriation in the Lagos State House of Assembly, lauded the company for its commitment to promoting education and productivity.

Olumoh said that the provision of Solar inverters and panels is pivotal to enhancing learning for the students and the school community, adding that the project will aid access to steady electricity, promote healthier learning lifestyles and nurture globally competitive students.

He further said that the public-private partnership between the Lagos State Government and Welbeck Electricity is not only commendable but added that projects like this by the private sector will enhance and stimulate economic development.

Anike Adekanye, tutor general and permanent secretary of education district two, said that the continuous investment by the private sector in educational infrastructure represents the needed resolve to ensure the development of skilled manpower in the state and Nigeria.

Adekanye commended the company for its commitment to the development of education through the provision of enabling learning infrastructure.

On his part, Samuel Adigun, principal of the school in his speech at the event lauded Welbeck Electricity for the donation, adding that the Solar Inverter and panel will go a long way in shaping the learning future of the students who will utilise it for effective learning.