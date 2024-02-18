US Consulate partner Abiola Salami on youth empowerment

The US Mission in Nigeria through its Consulate in Lagos recently partnered with Abiola Salami, a peak performance strategist on a youth empowerment initiative aimed at steering youth in the Lekki area of Lagos toward positive employment opportunities.

The initiative is part of Salami’s commitment to inspire and support Nigerian youth to become active contributors to society, thereby breaking the cycle of crime, unemployment, and underemployment.

The workshop provided a platform to address potential habits that may impede young people from attaining their desired goals.

Abiola Salami, who is also the convener of Dr. Abiola Salami International Leadership boot camp (DASIL) and The Peak Performer Recognition warned against excessive social media usage, which leads to addiction, emphasising the potential for a significant personal and career impact.

Salami promised to work with the US Mission to possibly host the workshop across the country, with more young people across the country seeking to be a part of the initiative. He disclosed that all the young people in attendance will get an automatic seat at the Marketplace Readiness Summit held during The Peak Performer Recognition 2024 (TPP2024).

TPP2024 is scheduled to be held from 26 to 27 April with three segments starting with a full day Marketplace Performance Summit on April 26 dedicated to equipping career professionals and entrepreneurs across different industries and generations with the relevant skills and tools for driving peak performance in their industries.

This will host alumni of Made4More Accelerator Programme 2023/2024 to a premium graduation ceremony.

The second is the Marketplace Readiness Summit which is a morning session designed to position undergraduates, corps members and other young people for exciting opportunities in the marketplace. “The Peak Performer Recognition Dinner & Awards is the crescendo of the two-day event where we will recognize top CEOs driving a culture of peak performance in Africa,” he said.

Samuel Eyitayo, American Centre Director, US Consulate General, urged participants to harness the opportunity offered during the workshop.

“The US Mission cares about the future of young people in Nigeria and that is why we are working with Dr. Abiola Salami, one of the best thought leaders in the area of Career and Enterprise Development to empower young people here today.”