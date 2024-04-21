PalmPay aims to deepen market share in Nigeria

…Rolls out promo to reward customers

By Pius Dukor

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform, will reward 105 customers with smartphones comprising iPhone 15 Pro and Infinix Note 40 in a new promo aimed at deepening its market share in Nigeria.

The promo, which commenced on Wednesday April 10, will run till Tuesday April 30, 2024. Accordingly, five lucky winners will emerge each day.

Enakeno Umuteme, head, marketing communications, PalmPay, stated that the promo aimed at rewarding loyal customers on the platform. According to him, lucky winners will be contacted to visit designated PalmPay offline office to redeem their prizes.

“This bonanza is aimed at rewarding Nigerians, including our Muslim users, with iPhone 15 Pro and Infinix Note 40 smartphones. It gives us joy to join our Muslim customers in the celebration of the end of Ramadan with the Eid al-Fitr promo as a token of our appreciation to every PalmPay user,” Umuteme stated.

He stated further that each user can only win once, and that every PalmPay user is viewed as the same if they have the same account, mobile phone number, device, and identity authentication information such as a valid ID card, NIN, or BVN on the platform.

“To stand a chance to become one of the 105 lucky winners, PalmPay users will have to perform a set of given tasks on their PalmPay app such as transfer, airtime and data purchase, bill payments, and savings, among other tasks. To do that, users are to open their PalmPay app and perform any of the above financial transactions,” Umuteme stated.

According to him, new users are to download the PalmPay app from Google Play or App Store, register and complete the mandatory KYC process, follow PalmPay on social media platforms and perform transactions on the app to participate in the promo.

He disclosed that PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. According to him, since its Nigeria launch in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 30 million app users as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

Umuteme stated that the promo will help the Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment drive financial inclusion. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians.