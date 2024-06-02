Otti commissions JAAC building, restates commitment to completing projects initiated by predecessors

By Udoka Agwu

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reiterated his commitment to completing projects started by his predecessors in the state.

Otti stated this while inaugurating the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) building recently completed by his administration.

The building, which was started by the administration of former Governor T.A. Orji had been abandoned for about eight years before the Governor Otti’s administration swung into action and completed the project within six months.

Otti commended the initiators of the project for their vision despite the fact that they could not complete the project.

He noted that since government was a continuum, his administration would take up and complete any good project started by past administrations as it was for the benefit of the people.

He thanked God that the project was completed after 12 years of commencement and lauded the commissioner, Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs Uzo Nwachukwu for seeing to the completion of the building.

The Abia Chief Executive who also directed the Commissioner to ensure that the external works were completed, added that the road leading to the complex should be properly done for seamless access to the building.

Read also: Obi of Onitsha commends Otti, says he God-sent to deliver Abia from bad governance

Nwachukwu, commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, earlier in his remarks noted that the project was abandoned for many years with many materials carted away while funds meant for its realisation allegedly embezzled.

He said the completion of the project by the Otti administration was an uncommon feat achieved within a very short time and thanked the governor for approving funds leading to the realisation of the project.

Also speaking, the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Mayor of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Elelenta Nwanbuisi commended the governor for completing the project which he said was integral in the scheme of things in the various local governments areas of the state.

The Chairman Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Mba while appreciating the landmark achievements of Governor Otti in the last one year, also thanked him for his special interest in the welfare of Ndi Eze in the state.