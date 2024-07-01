LCCI’s entertainment group urges government to initiate policies that supports creative industry

Government has been urged to enact policy that will further support the Creative and Entertainment industry in Nigeria.

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa made the call while receiving the legendary Nigeria Singer, Bright Chimezie who paid a courtesy visit to the Creative and Entertainment group of LCCI at its headquarters in Lagos.

Idahosa described creative industry as a strong sector that has contributed to the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and added that with more support the sector would contribute greatly to the nation’s economy.

Expressing gratitude towards the visit of the veteran Highlife musician, the LCCI boss explained that it would further convey collaboration between the creative industry and his organisation.

“We are excited about the visit, we are glad with the engagement LCCI has with the creative and the entertainment industry, for a long-time creative sector did not get the kind of recognition, that it deserves as a major sector of the economy.

Read also: New opportunities headline discussions at LCCI entrepreneurship programme

“The music, visual arts and all of them contribute significantly to our economy, and here in LCCI some couple of years ago, we felt we should begin to take actions, we created the creative and entertainment group and we felt it was important to raise the profile of that sector and let the government and the stakeholders understand that this is a sector that is very strong in many countries, as you know what creative sector in places like America, India and most industrialised world have achieved.

“So, we felt it was ideal to give the right sector the position it deserves within an organisation that has been in existence in the last 136 years,’’ he said.

Idahosa also lauded the chairperson of the Creative and Entertainment Group of LCCI, Ngozi Omambala, saying that she had positively impacted the group since she assumed office.

On his part, Bright Chimezie affirmed that the visit aimed to seek for more partnership between the LCCI and the creative industry.

Chimezie, who has been in the music industry for more than four decades, regretted that African music particularly Highlife was gradually going into extinct.

He however, stressed the need for young musicians to be mentored by the older folk so as to learn the rudiments of music.

The Director-General and the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chinyere Almona commended the veteran music artiste and his team for the visit and acknowledged that the creative industry in Nigeria had contributed to the economic development of the country.

The Chairperson of the Creative and Entertainment Group, LCCI, Ngozi Omambala commended Bright Chimezie for his contribution towards the growth of the Nigerian music space.