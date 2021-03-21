George Omoraro receives honorary award from Pastor Fenwa

The CEO of Rage Media Global, George Omoraro, continually shows that he is given to a life or servitude and excellence as he receives an honorary award from Pastor Amos Fenwa, the General Overseer, Holy Ghost Christian Centre Worldwide.

In a world where success has been redefined as youth and millennials scurry after glamour and social media fame, it is rare to find a youth who rises above the noise and George Omoraro is one of them.

To George Omoraro, success is defined by service and the lives he touches. He has dedicated his life to helping others by studying and working under those who have achieved success through legal means. And his actions have revived and inspired many.

As evidenced by his portfolio over the years, Omoraro is sold to service; he is a young man hungry for success and is going about it the right way. Many well-known people have paid tribute to him. However, the most recent one occurred at Holy Ghost Christian Centre’s recently concluded annual Impact Convention.

The CEO of Rage Media Global, was given a Brand Support award for his unwavering and excellent support of the ministry, which was present to him by Pastor Fenwa.

According to Omoraro, one of his organization’s main CSR initiatives is to assist ministries. He was lucky enough to be able to apply this act of service to the Holy Ghost Christian Centre.

“Thank you daddy for honoring Rage Media with this award. Yes, as business we are sold out to kingdom service and God rewards us daily but this truly warmed my heart that Pastor @amosfenwa thought to us honor us as well,” said Omoraro.

While expressing his gratitude for the award, Omoraro states further, “I had an experience of a lifetime last weekend”.

Omoraro also said the recognition from Fenwa and his ministry is a rare and undeserving opportunity and it was truly mind blowing for him. “I was blessed to be able to stand on that revered altar and introduce the new HCC brand identity to the world,” he said disclosing its a privilege he does not take granted.

He has devoted himself to not only gaining this experience, but also passing it on to young people in his community, as shown by his staff’s commitment and excellent service.

Omoraro has made it his mission to develop and prepare the next generation of leaders. With people like him working diligently to keep the mantle of servitude alive, the future of a great Nigeria is guaranteed.