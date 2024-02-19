From classroom to boardroom: Isimeme Owobu’s journey to prominence

In a recent interview, Isimeme Owobu, founder of Happyfeet, opened up about his remarkable journey, characterised by perseverance, vision, and the transformative power of entrepreneurship.

Coming from an average Christian family in Ibadan, Oyo state, Isimeme’s upbringing was deeply influenced by his father, a hardworking mechanical engineer. Reflecting on his father’s impact, Isimeme remarked, “My father is a major character in who I have become today. He is very big on discipline; I learnt the need to stay disciplined in business.”

Isimeme faced financial challenges during his second year of industrial chemistry at Covenant University in 2008. Inspired by the need to sustain himself through school, he ventured into entrepreneurship, giving birth to Happyfeet.

Read also: Joy Ogiator, Founder, The Juli Education Foundation

He shared, “Starting Happyfeet was more trying to drive local production of footwear while sustaining myself in school.”

Balancing academics and entrepreneurship, Isimeme excelled academically, eventually starting his career in the banking sector in 2015. He recounted, “I was able to raise capital from my banking job, created a formidable team of reliable craftsmen, and established an online presence for Happyfeet.”

In 2020, Happyfeet underwent comprehensive rebranding, marking a pivotal moment in its evolution. Isimeme reflected, “2008 to 2019 was full of different learning curves, challenges, experiences, mistakes, lessons, and even closing down our factory.”

Despite being born into a non-entrepreneurial family, Isimeme saw the need to grow indigenous products and serve humanity. He emphasized, “The need to serve humanity and have a direct impact on lives defines my entrepreneurial journey.”

Read also: Tech startup founders should take visibility seriously

Happyfeet’s uniqueness lies in its simplicity, class, and focus on indigenous production for global competitiveness. Customers are assured a 5-year warranty, symbolising the brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Isimeme remains unfazed by the lack of industry awards, asserting, “At Happyfeet, we are purpose-driven, customer-centric, and we love to make a positive impact.”

Looking ahead, Isimeme envisions Happyfeet dominating its niche and leaving an indelible mark on the industry. He confidently declared, “Happyfeet is not just a business but a legacy that will be sustained for centuries and serve millions of people.”

Isimeme Owobu’s journey, marked by resilience and unwavering commitment to his vision, serves as both a success story and an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on his background, Isimeme described himself as a calm, analytical, and God-fearing individual, shaped by his upbringing and early experiences. He credited his father’s discipline and his education for molding him into the person he is today.

Isimeme’s entrepreneurial spirit was ignited during his university days, driven by the need to innovate and generate income. Despite lacking entrepreneurial parents, he was determined to make a difference through business.

He highlighted the importance of serving humanity and making a direct impact on lives as his key driving force in entrepreneurship. Isimeme drew inspiration from his mentors, including Bishop Oyedepo, Robert Kiyosaki, and others, who shaped his approach to business and leadership.

His passion for footwear and the desire to compete with foreign brands led to the creation of Happyfeet in 2008. Over the years, Happyfeet evolved, culminating in a comprehensive rebranding in 2020.

Isimeme’s entrepreneurial journey was marked by resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence. Despite challenges and setbacks, he remained focused on his vision of making a positive impact on society.

Looking ahead, Isimeme is determined to take Happyfeet to new heights, driven by a desire to serve millions of people and leave a lasting legacy.