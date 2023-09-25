World Tourism Day 2023: Edo rallies stakeholders on heritage promotion, protection policy to drive sector growth

As part of activities to mark the 2023 World Tourism Day (WTD), the Edo State government, is to rally stakeholders in the state’s tourism sector on inputs in the recently drafted Edo State Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy.

The document is aimed at setting guidelines and implementation strategies for the conservation and promotion of the state’s tangible and intangible heritage materials, in line with efforts to make the state a tourist destination of choice.

This was contained in a press statement by Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism, while disclosing plans by the state to join the world in the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD), which will be held on September 27, 2023.

According to her, ‘‘World Tourism Day, is a day set aside by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to foster awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, and economic values to mankind.

‘‘The theme for this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Green Investment,” which emphasises the vital need for investment in building a tourism sector that delivers for people and the planet.

‘‘Tourism is a positive force of nature that helps to connect our heritage, historicity and our present. It connects culture civilizations and melts humanity into a common narrative of origins and experiences.’’

The Commissioner further stated that activities to mark the occasion would hold at the Ogba Zoological Garden on Wednesday September 27, 2023 with the major focus on unveiling the state’s Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy, noting that, ‘‘it will feature stakeholders input in the recently drafted Edo State Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy, guided tours, workshops and it will highlight some of the milestones recorded by the state government in the tourism space.

‘‘This policy places robust emphasis on preservation, conservation and maintenance of our heritage sites and intangible heritage that is consistent with this year’s theme of green investment.’’

The statement further encouraged participants and stakeholders in the sector to suggest ideas that will promote sustainable tourism practices through environmentally friendly initiatives.