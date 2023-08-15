WizKid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ breaks record as US Best-Selling African Album

In a groundbreaking achievement, Nigerian superstar WizKid’s album ‘Made In Lagos’ has become the best-selling African album in the United States, with an impressive 680,000 sales. The album has also surpassed expectations in terms of streaming, accumulating over 1.02 billion on-demand streams in the USA alone. This remarkable feat solidifies WizKid’s status as a global icon and highlights the growing influence of Nigerian rap music on the international stage.

WizKid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, first gained prominence in the early 2010s with his hit single ‘Holla at Your Boy’. Since then, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and collaborated with renowned artists such as Drake, Beyoncé, and Skepta. His unique fusion of Afrobeat, reggae, and hip-hop has captivated audiences worldwide, making him a trailblazer for Afrobeats music.

Released in October 2020, ‘Made In Lagos’ quickly gained critical acclaim for its infectious melodies, captivating lyrics, and diverse range of collaborations. The album features notable artists such as Burna Boy, Damian Marley, and H.E.R., further elevating its appeal to a global audience. One of the key successes of the album can be attributed to WizKid’s feature with another Nigerian act ‘Tems’ on the song ‘Essence’ which quickly gained worldwide success as it hit top of global charts, record sales, summer playlist of prominent figures and recognition in international awards.

The rise of streaming platforms has undoubtedly played a significant role in the success of ‘Made In Lagos’ with the advent of platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. The album’s staggering 1.02 billion on-demand streams in the USA alone highlight the power of streaming in reaching a wide audience and solidifying WizKid’s global fan base.

The popularity of Afrobeats stars continues to rise as they tour globally. This increased exposure has led to a surge in their songs’ popularity, with Wizkid recently selling out Tottenham stadium. The event attracted a mix of loyal and new fans who wanted to delve deeper into the Afrobeats genre. As these shows draw larger audiences, more people are streaming the artist’s older music to explore their body of work.

WizKid’s achievement with ‘Made In Lagos’ sets a new benchmark for Afrobeats music. It serves as an inspiration for upcoming Nigerian rappers and highlights the immense talent within the Nigerian music industry. As streaming continues to dominate the music landscape, it is likely that more Nigerian artists will follow in WizKid’s footsteps, further propelling Afrobeats onto the global stage.