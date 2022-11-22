Wizkid, Tems win at 2022 American Music Awards

Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history as a first-time nominee to win the Favorite Afrobeats Artiste category in the American Music Awards 2022 held on Sunday at Microsoft Theater, California.

The album ‘Made in Lagos’ by Wizkid won the Favorite Afrobeats category. He was nominated alongside other Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML, and Tems.

His collaboration with Tems on ‘Essence’, also won in the Favorite R&B Song category at the event.

‘Essence’ continues to win awards two years after its release as the 11th track on Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos, in October 2020.

Tems also won two awards, Favorite R&B for ‘Essence’ and Favorite Hip top for her contribution to Future’s ‘Wait For U’.

Below is the full list of winners

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift – Winner

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron – Winner

Collaboration of the year

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” – Winner

Favorite male pop artist

Harry Styles – Winner

Favorite female pop artist

Taylor Swift – Winner

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS – Winner

Favorite pop album

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – Winner

Favorite pop song

Harry Styles, “As It Was” – Winner

Favorite music video

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Winner

Favorite male country artist

Morgan Wallen -Winner

Favorite female country artist

Taylor Swift – Winner

Favorite country group or duo

Dan & Shay -Winner

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar -Winner

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Nicki Minaj -Winner

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” -Winner

Favorite male R&B artist

Chris Brown -Winner

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé -Winner

Favourite R&B Song

Wizkid ft Tems, “Essence” – Winner

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly – Winner

Favorite rock song

Måneskin, “Beggin’” – Winner

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny – Winner

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta – Winner

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Wizkid – Winner

Favorite K-pop artist

BTS – Winner