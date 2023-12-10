‘Wisdom and Integrity’: Legacies of Justice Amina Augie

Some eminent Nigerians have applauded Justice Amina Augie, a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, for her bold judgement deliveries, now compiled in a book.

Titled, “Wisdom and Integrity: The Legacies of Hon. Justice, the book is written by the legal icon herself. It is a compilation of the notable judgments of the jurist delivered in the Court of Appeal and the Apex Court of Nigeria.

At the book presentation and launch was graced by notable Nigerians including; Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, Tony Elumelu, chairman, Heirs Holdings, Haruna Isa, Attorney General of Kano State, Olabode George, PDP chieftain, Pastor Ighodalo of the Trinity Church, Oba Otudeko, chairman, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Diezani Danjuma, Herbert Nwigwe, group managing director, Access Holding Plc, Fabian Njoku, Oba Riwanu Akiniola, the Oba of Lagos, among others.

Read also: Cleric advocates for social justice, lasting peace in nation-building

The book was published by ICLD Company, while the occasion was hosted by Access Holding Plc. at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The event was, which was a beautiful gathering of the elites in the society, featured goodwill massages and accolades being poured on the hexigenarian for her exploits in the nation’s judiciary sector. Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and chairman of the occasion, took a swipe at the book and described it as meticulously crafted. The book is a legacy of testament of life dedicated to ethical judgements.

The monarch pointed out integrity as the guilding principle of Justice Amina, adding that the book reflects on an enduring wisdom.

Igwe Achebe said that he is privilege to be part of the jurist family, which has a reputation of good character and values.

The first-class mornach said that Justice Augie was celebrated because she maintained fairness and justice as wisdom placed her on the right path, noting further that she is a great assest to the nation and legal profession even in retirement.

He said the legal profession is a prestigious job because of the carriage, respect and honour the practitioners enjoy world over.

He noted that the people of Onitsha, Anambra, his home state, place high premium on the legal profession because of the integrity attached to it as the people can boast of eleven senior advocates.

“Lawyers have a carriage of integrity and Onitsha people boast of the legal profession. Onitsha people love the profession because of the integrity attached to it. Today, Onitsha has eleven senior advocates,” he said.

Pastor Ighodalo Itua, founder of the Trinity Church, Lagos, said the eminent personalities gathered for the book launch to celebrate Justice Augie for her ‘”wonderful life in the judiciary and seventy years on earthly life.”

The man of God remarked that Justice Augie was one of the best jurists Nigeria has ever produced, describing her as a lady of candour and humour. He pointed that it was for the Justice’s good legacies that the world celebrates.

“The jurist did the right thing as a lawyer.. And if you do the right thing, one day the world would recognize you,” Itua said.

For Oba Otudeko, Justice Augie deserved all the praises given to her because he knew her very well. “She deserves every accolades given her. I am a closed friend to the family. We recognize her as a jewel; an embodiment of a good wife with a fantastic family.”

Read also: Over 300 women to converge on Uyo to demand environmental justice from Nigerian Govt

On his part, Herbert Nwigwe, GMD, Access Holdings, described the jurist as “An embodiment of fairness and a beacon of hope for many Nigerian lawyers.”

Nwigwe identified the judiciary as a fundamental arm of government saddled with the responsibility for justice.

“Justice Augie is an accomplished person by all standards. People say, she is a fair and a good person. She is a golden fish that has no hiding place. She spent seven years in the Supreme Court; many bold and young look up to her. She is one of the greatest exemplary women in our country,” Nwigwe remarked.

I am overwhelmed to talk about her. Justice Amina Augie was a brilliant student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. She has done very well in the legal profession. We are proud of her. She has integrity and has made the women very proud,” Senator Diezani Danjuma said.

Fagbemi Olasunkanmi, Attoney General of the Federation, was represented by a director in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The book reviewer, Fabian Ajoku, a professor, said the book is a compilation of notable judgments of the legal icon. Volume 1 of the book is 466 pages, volume 2 has 370 pages, amounting to 836 pages. Chapters 1 and 2 are reflective of the legal brilliance, meticulous and fairness of the jurist, Justice Amina. Chapter 1 starts with the jurist’s judgements on contracts in commercial transaction, reflecting in the independence of the judge and her uncommon wisdom on property laws and property transaction; it included her decision on tenancy, right of occupancy and truth of ownership, among others.

Chapter 4 contains the jurist’s pronouncements on constitutional laws. Most of it include her pronouncements on constitutional laws.

Chapter 5 focuses on chieftaincy matters – her pronouncements on registered chieftaincy declarations and the procedures of obtaining vacancies including houses for chieftaincy matters.

Chapter 6 deals with declarations on legal practices, employment benefits as well as employer/employee relationship, while Chapter 7 is paramount for legal practice.

Chapter 8 is about the subpeona of appealate practice.

According to the reviewer, the second volume of the book is a comprehensive exploration of notable legal precedents and meticulous dissecting of the criminal law decision as well as election matters.

“The author ought to be commended for a good job done. The book encapsulate Justice Augie’s legal pronouncements.

“This book is a report in legal analysis seemingly written bringing together substantive and procedural judgments.

“This book is established to underscore the enduring facts of the bench not only on delivery multiple judgments but also contributor to the ongoing refinement of adaptation of the legal profession.

“I recommend this book to the bench and bar as well as the students is of law,” the reviewer concluded.

Speaking at the event, the excited Justice Augie said, “I am overwhelmed when I am called to speak. What did I do to deserve these accolades? I only knew I did my job as a justice.”

The legal luminary stated that she had the thought that a day of glory like this would come when people would come to pour commendation on her.

Read also: Governor Abiodun consoles slain Director’s family, vows justice for culprits

“Those I taught in the law school said I stood for integrity; they say I taught them integrity and fairness. I believe my story will be told one day like this.

“My life as lawyer is all about doing the right thing at the right time and for the right purpose. My skills and ability as a lawyer are my gift.”

The legal icon preached against hatred, saying it has no value anywhere. She advocated for love and generosity because such build humanity.

She thanked Access Bank for hosting the occasion.