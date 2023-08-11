Why you are at war with yourself and what to do about it

History has witnessed countless conflicts, wars, and battles. However, amidst the external struggles, there remains a deeply entrenched war that continues to persist—the war within each of us. This internal conflict encompasses a myriad of struggles we face as individuals, communities, and societies. At the heart of the war, lies the complex nature of the human psyche. We are beings driven by various emotions, desires, and ambitions. Your capacity for self-awareness, coupled with your cognitive abilities, creates a battlefield of conflicting thoughts and emotions. It is this inner chaos that often leads to internal discord, causing a perpetual state of both internal and external turmoil.

Several root causes exist that exacerbate your internal war. Throughout your self-discovery journey you encounter clashes with those who may share different beliefs, values, and perspectives. Your ego always seeks validation and dominance. You strive to conform to societal expectations while desiring personal fulfilment. This leaves you constantly struggling between your need for acceptance and your desire for authenticity. Ideological and political polarisation creates an environment with you taking sides passionately defending others’ beliefs hindering productive dialogue. Your relentless pursuit of material wealth and external gratification to be happy leads to a perpetual state of discontent. The constant need for more, driven by a consumer driven culture, often clashes with the deeper desire for meaning, purpose, and inner peace. You grapple with your mortality. Unresolved emotional traumas and past experiences leave deep scars and are intensified when you struggle to confront and heal from these traumas.

If your battle within remains unresolved, it can have significant and detrimental consequences. For example:

· Personal Well-being: The constant struggle erodes your sense of self-worth and leads to a diminished quality of life.

· Interpersonal Relationships: Leads to conflict, misunderstanding, and emotional distance. You have difficulty empathising with others, leading to strained connections and communication breakdowns.

· Societal Division: Ideological conflicts and identity-based struggles can create a fragmented society where cooperation and collective progress become challenging.

· Reduced Empathy and Compassion: Prolonged internal conflict diminishes your capacity for empathy and compassion towards others.

· Inhibits Progress and Innovation: Distracts from focusing on collective goals and progress to innovate, problem-solve, and advance society.

· Conflict Escalation: Leads to escalations of violence, aggression, and conflict between individuals and groups.

· Adverse Mental and Physical Health Outcomes: Chronic stress and emotional distress leads to physical health problems, exacerbating your overall well-being.

· Inhibits Empowerment and Growth: Limits you from pursuing your dreams, taking risks, and embracing new opportunities due to self-doubt and fear.

· Hinders Social Progress: Societal progress relies on collective cooperation, empathy, and collaboration to implement meaningful change.

· Erosion of Trust: When people feel disconnected and unsupported, they lose faith in the systems designed to foster well-being and social cohesion.

The impact of your internal war, if left unresolved, can be deeply damaging. It is crucial to recognise the importance of addressing and reconciling these internal conflicts to foster personal well-being, strengthen interpersonal relationships, and promote a more cohesive and compassionate society.

“Even if you are alone, you wage war with yourself.” Dejan Stojanovic

Winning the war within involves a process of self-awareness, personal growth, and mindful action. Here are some key steps to navigate the internal conflict and work towards achieving inner harmony:

· Develop a deep understanding of your emotions, thoughts, and behaviours to address them more effectively.

· Practice staying present and grounded in the moment to observe your thoughts and emotions without judgment.

· Critically examine your beliefs and ideologies acknowledging the diversity of perspectives and be open to questioning your long-held beliefs reducing polarisation.

· Address past traumas and unresolved emotions by seeking professional help to ensure emotional healing.

· Cultivate empathy for you and others to foster a sense of interconnectedness and enhanced relationships.

· Practice gratitude shifting the focus from what is lacking to what is already present in your life.

Your war within, though a complex and challenging struggle, is not insurmountable. By cultivating self-awareness, embracing mindfulness, and seeking emotional healing, you can achieve inner peace and harmony. Winning this war within brings numerous benefits, including improved mental health, enhanced relationships, increased productivity, greater resilience, and a positive impact on the broader society. As you work towards inner peace instead of a war within, you can be empowered to find common ground, make conscious choices, and embark on a path of self-discovery, healing, and personal growth.